Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Questionable Wednesday vs. Grizzlies

Pachulia (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Pachulia has missed the past four contests due to lingering soreness in his left shoulder, leaving Jordan Bell and David West to see increased minutes at center. Look for more updates on Pachulia's status to come either after Wednesday morning shootaround or just before tipoff. Draymond Green (shoulder) is also questionable for the game, which could leave the Warriors with another thin frontcourt if he and Pachulia are both sidelined.