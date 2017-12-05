Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Questionable Wednesday vs. Hornets
Pachulia (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Pachulia missed Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a sore left shoulder, which could hold him out Wednesday. We'll likely get some more concrete information about his status after Wednesday's morning shootaround. If he misses the game, JaVale McGee and Jordan Bell will likely see increased run once again. Draymond Green could also see more time at center.
