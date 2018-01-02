Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Questionable Wednesday with illness

Pachulia is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Mavericks due to an illness.

Pachulia is coming off one of his best games of the season, dropping 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists on the Grizzlies. He may end up sitting out Wednesday, however, as he's nursing an illness. More word on his availability should emerge following the team's morning shootaround. If he's ultimately held out, Jordan Bell, David West and JaVale McGee are candidates to see expanded roles.