Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Ready to go Monday
Pachulia (shoulder) will be available to play in Monday's matchup with the Spurs.
Pachulia showed up on the injury report as probable with a bruised right shoulder, so there wasn't much concern surrounding his status in the first place. Pachulia is expected to once again start at center, with David West and Jordan Bell both filling in as his backups.
