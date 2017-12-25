Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Returning to action Monday

Pachulia (shoulder) will be available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pachulia has not played in nearly three weeks, but he is set to return to action for the Warriors' Christmas Day game. Head coach Steve Kerr did not reveal whether Pachulia would reclaim his starting spot, though, and the team could opt to stick with the impressive Jordan Bell in the starting unit.