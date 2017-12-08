Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Ruled out Friday

Pachulia (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pachulia was limited to only five minutes of action Wednesday in Charlotte after re-aggravating the shoulder issue that kept him out of the previous game against New Orleans. In his absence Friday, expect to see more of David West, JaVale McGee and rookie Jordan Bell, although the expected return of Draymond Green could cut into their minutes.