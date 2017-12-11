Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Ruled out Monday
Pachulia (shoulder) will not play in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
As expected, given his doubtful tag, Pachulia will miss his second straight game with a nagging shoulder injury. Javale McGee is expected to get the start at center once again in Pachulia's absence, with Jordan Bell and David West sharing additional frontcourt minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Listed as doubtful for Monday•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Questionable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Ruled out Friday•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Upgraded to questionable Friday•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Doubtful against Detroit•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...