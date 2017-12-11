Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Ruled out Monday

Pachulia (shoulder) will not play in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

As expected, given his doubtful tag, Pachulia will miss his second straight game with a nagging shoulder injury. Javale McGee is expected to get the start at center once again in Pachulia's absence, with Jordan Bell and David West sharing additional frontcourt minutes off the bench.