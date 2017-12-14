Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Ruled out Thursday vs. Dallas
Pachulia (shoulder) will sit out Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Pachulia is set to miss a third straight game, though he was able to practice earlier in the week, so it at least appears he's nearing a return. He'll have another four days off for rest and recovery ahead of Monday's tilt with the Lakers, but tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. With Draymond Green (shoulder) also out, Jordan Bell, JaVale McGee and Omri Casspi should pick up more minutes in the frontcourt Thursday.
