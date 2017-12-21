Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Ruled out Wednesday
Pachulia (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
The Warriors are going to be shorthanded once again in the frontcourt, with Pachulia, Draymond Green (shoulder) and Andre Iguodala all out. That should mean hefty workloads for the likes of Jordan Bell, David West and Omri Casspi, giving all three a temporary uptick in their fantasy value. That said, Pachulia could reportedly be cleared for a scrimmage as early as tomorrow, so he appears to be nearing a return. His next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Lakers.
