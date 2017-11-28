Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Scores three points

Pachulia gathered three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 14 minutes Monday against the Kings.

Despite struggling Monday, Pachulia is having a solid season, shooting 51.9 percent from the field, which is the second highest mark of his career. He'll likely remain in the starting lineup with Jordan Bell and JaVale McGee behind him on the depth chart.