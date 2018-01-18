Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Set to rejoin starting unit Wednesday
Pachulia will return to the starting five for Wednesday's tilt with the Bulls.
The Warriors opted to go smaller in their previous outing, moving Jordan Bell into the starting lineup and bringing Pachulia off the bench. However, Draymond Green is dealing with an injury and has been ruled out Wednesday, so Bell will shift over to power forward, with Pachulia reclaiming his spot in the top unit.
