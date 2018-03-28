Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Starting at center Tuesday

Pachulia will start at center for Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Warriors opted to start JaVale McGee on Sunday against the Jazz, but it appears that was just a one-game experiment and he'll head back to the bench Tuesday. That allows Pachulia to reclaim a starting role in the corresponding move, though considering he's logged 17 minutes or less in each of the last five games, he can be avoided for fantasy purposes.