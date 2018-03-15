Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Starting at center Wednesday
Pachulia will start at center for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pachulia has been stuck in a bench role for the last few weeks, but with a handful of regular contributors sitting out, they'll turn to the veteran to get some experience in the top unit. Look for Pachulia to see a slight uptick in his workload, which could give him some temporary utility as a cheap DFS option. In the corresponding move, JaVale McGee will return to a bench role.
