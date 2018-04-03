Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Starting Tuesday

Pachulia will start at center for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kevon Looney started the team's most recent game at center. But, with him out (illness), coach Steve Kerr has decided to deploy Pachulia at the position to go up against opposing center Steven Adams.

