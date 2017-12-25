Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: To return to starting five Wednesday
Pachulia will return to the starting lineup Wednesday against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Pachulia returned to availability Monday after missing more than two weeks with a shoulder injury, but coach Steve Kerr opted to keep rookie Jordan Bell in the starting lineup alongside Draymond Green for matchup reasons. Pachulia ultimately did not see the floor as the Warriors held on to beat the Cavaliers, but Kerr confirmed after the game that he'll go back to Pachulia as the team's starting center Wednesday night. That'll likely continue to be the case going forward, though Bell is certainly the more attractive long-term fantasy asset.
