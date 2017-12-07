Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Unlikely to play Friday

Pachulia (shoulder) will most likely miss Friday's game against the Pistons, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pachulia left in the first quarter of Wednesday's game after re-aggravating a shoulder injury and didn't return. With Pachulia likely out on Friday, Jordan Bell and Javale McGee will likely see an increase in minutes.

