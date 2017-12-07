Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Unlikely to play Friday
Pachulia (shoulder) will most likely miss Friday's game against the Pistons, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pachulia left in the first quarter of Wednesday's game after re-aggravating a shoulder injury and didn't return. With Pachulia likely out on Friday, Jordan Bell and Javale McGee will likely see an increase in minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Doubtful to return Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Questionable Wednesday vs. Hornets•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Out Monday vs. Pelicans•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Questionable Monday vs. Pelicans•
-
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Scores three points•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.