Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Upgraded to questionable Friday
Pachulia (shoulder) has been upgraded to questionable in advance of Friday's contest against the Pistons.
Pachulia played just five minutes during Wednesday's game against the Hornets after re-aggravating his sore shoulder. That said, he's been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Friday, so it appears the injury may not be as bad as expected. Regardless, more word on his status should arrive after he tests it out during morning shootaround. If he's unable to play, Jordan Bell, JaVale McGee and David West are all candidates to see time at center.
