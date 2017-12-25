Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Will come off bench in return

Pachulia will come off the bench in Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Pachulia will play Monday for the first time since Dec. 6, but he will not immediately reclaim his starting center spot with head coach Steve Kerr opting to keep Jordan Bell in the lineup. It's not clear if that switch is permanent, but Bell has blossomed in Pachulia's absence, so it is at least a possibility.

