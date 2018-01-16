Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Will come off bench Monday
Pachulia will shift to a bench role for Monday's tilt with the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors are shifting to a smaller lineup to matchup better with the Cavaliers, so Jordan Bell will get the call with the top unit, while Pachulia will come off the bench. Pachulia has averaged just 13.6 minutes over the last seven games, so despite the demotion, he'll likely only see a slight decrease in playing time. He'll be safe to avoid for fantasy purposes heading into Monday's contest.
