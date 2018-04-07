Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Will come off bench Saturday

Pachulia will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Coach Steve Kerr has noted that the center position will be relatively fluid heading into the playoffs. A prime example of that, Kevon Looney will draw the start Saturday.

