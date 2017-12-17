Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Will remain out Monday
Pachulia (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers.
Pachulia is set to miss a fourth straight game, though he was able to practice over the weekend, so it appears he's nearing a return. His next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Grizzlies, but tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. With Draymond Green (shoulder) also out, look for the likes of Omri Casspi, Jordan Bell and JaVale McGee to help cover the extra frontcourt minutes that are available.
