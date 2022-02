Blackshear logged 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 16 minutes during Saturday's 127-94 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Blackshear has been a more serviceable player for the Maine Celtics since his Feb. 12 team debut. He averaged 8.0 points and 4.3 rebounds across four G League games during February.