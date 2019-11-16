Wayne Blackshear: Grabs four boards in win

Blackshear posted three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 13 minutes in Friday's 103-100 win over the Mad Ants.

After overseas stints in Italy and Finland, Blackshear has joined the Red Claws for his first season in the G League. The 6-foot-5 wing has seen only 21 minutes of play over his first two games with Crustacean Nation. If Romeo Langford's ankle injury is serious, Blackshear and fellow reserve Jaysean Paige could see more run.