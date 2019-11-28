Wayne Blackshear: Hits five treys in win

Blackshear delivered 20 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 155-131 road win in Greensboro.

Blackshear was scorching hot from behind the arc and provided an excellent scoring boost off the bench for the Red Claws. He did not attempt a two-point field goal. Blackshear's quality shooting helped Crustacean Nation return to the win column after losing to the Hustle. The Claws now travel to the Windy City for Friday's matchup with the Bulls.