Wayne Blackshear: Plays 28 minutes in win
Blackshear generated six points and six rebounds over 28 minutes in Sunday's 108-107 win at College Park.
The 28 minutes of run was a season high for Blackshear, who also lead the bench in minutes played despite Tacko Fall also playing a reserve role. The six-foot-five guard will need to pick up his defensive intensity and improve his three point shooting if he'd like to continue to receive big minutes.
