Wayne Blackshear: Scores 17 points in win

Blackshear generated 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 28 minutes in Monday's 121-83 road win over Windy City.

Blackshear came of the bench to deliver his impressive stat line. He was one of six Red Claws to score in double figures during this blowout win. Maine shot 51% from the field and led by as much as 47 at one point. Crustacean Nation now travels to Fort Wayne for the second part of this road back-to-back to face the Mad Ants.