Wayne Blackshear: Scores 17 points in win
Blackshear generated 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 28 minutes in Monday's 121-83 road win over Windy City.
Blackshear came of the bench to deliver his impressive stat line. He was one of six Red Claws to score in double figures during this blowout win. Maine shot 51% from the field and led by as much as 47 at one point. Crustacean Nation now travels to Fort Wayne for the second part of this road back-to-back to face the Mad Ants.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...