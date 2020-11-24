The Knicks waived Ellington on Thursday.
New York pared down its roster before the start of free agency, as two-way player Kenny Wooten was cut, while Ellington, Taj Gibson and Elfrid Payton all had their 2020-21 options declined. A career 37.8 percent shooter from distance, Ellington should find a home elsewhere as a three-point specialist off the bench.
