Wayne Ellington: To be waived by Phoenix
Ellington will be waived by the Suns on Thursday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
As expected, Ellington is being let go by the Suns in order to give the veteran the opportunity to join a contender. Given Ellington's resurgence in Miami as a guy who can play heavy minutes and shoot a high clip from behind the arc, a number of teams are expected to be interested in his services. And given that Ellington will be free to choose which team he wants to join, he'll likely find an opportunity where he'll be a fixation in the rotation.
