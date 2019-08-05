Selden is nearing an agreement to join Shangdong of the Chinese Basketball Association, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reports.

The deal is for one year and will reportedly pay Selden roughly $3.5 million. The Kansas product split last season between the Grizzlies and Bulls, averaging a combined 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds across 75 games, including 13 starts.

