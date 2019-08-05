Wayne Selden: Headed to China
Selden is nearing an agreement to join Shangdong of the Chinese Basketball Association, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reports.
The deal is for one year and will reportedly pay Selden roughly $3.5 million. The Kansas product split last season between the Grizzlies and Bulls, averaging a combined 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds across 75 games, including 13 starts.
