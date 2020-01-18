Wayne Selden: Picked off waivers
South Bay added Selden off waivers Friday.
Selden will join the active roster in a corresponding move to the announcement that Travis Wear will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign. He is unlikely to fill the role vacated by Wear, but he should factor in for the G League Lakers.
