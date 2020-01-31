Wayne Selden: Scores 16 in loss
Selden scored 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, a pair of steals and a block during Sunday's loss to Santa Cruz.
Making his second start of the year, Selden made his 33 minutes count with 16 points off the bench. The 25-year-old was picked up off waivers by South Bay on Jan. 18 after it was announced that Travis Wear would miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...