Stewart recorded four points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 18 minutes of Wednesday's 115-103 loss to the Charge.

Stewart was drafted by Windy City in the third round of the 2022 G League draft but has joined the Sioux Falls roster. Thursday's contest was his season debut, in which he was effective in his limited run and earned the best plus/minus of anybody off the Skyforce bench.