Stewart was selected by Windy City with the ninth pick in the third round of the 2022 G League Draft.

After finishing his college career at Texas A&M Commerce, Stewart went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. Last year, he played for Froya Basket in the Norwegian BLNO, averaging 23.4 points and 8.9 rebounds while making 58.6 percent of his shot attempts and 47.0 percent of his tries from beyond the arc.