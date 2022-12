Stewart posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3PT), four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 19 minutes of action in Tuesday's 100-80 win over the Herd.

Stewart broke out of his early slump, entering Tuesday's contest having shot just 2-11 from the field in his first two games with the Skyforce. After Chandler Hutchinson's retirement, Stewart has plenty of room to grow as a three-level scoring wing.