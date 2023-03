Stewart logged zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across two minutes during the Vipers' 134-124 win at Birmingham on Sunday.

Currently, Stewart is part of the Vipers' roster. But as their latest win at Birmingham indicates, he is not expected to be a valued part of their rotation. Jarrett Culver and Darius Days have been the Vipers' starting forwards for a while now, and they do not need more than a backup like Mustapha Heron to play backup minutes when they require rest.