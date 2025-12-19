We have received some good news on the injury front lately, including Trae Young making his return Thursday. However, there are still plenty of big injuries across the league that have left fantasy managers scrambling for replacements. Here are some players who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues who could provide a boost in production.

Jordan Walsh, Boston Celtics (45% rostered)

Even with the moves that the Celtics made to get their payroll in better shape during the summer, they still entered the season with a good starting five. The problem was their bench, which was filled with unproven or underwhelming options. As they have searched for production, Walsh has played his way not only into a prominent role but into the starting unit.

Walsh has started the last 14 games. In his new role, he averaged 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and one 3-pointer. During that span, he shot 64.6% from the field and 50% from 3. That won't hold up. However, it's encouraging to see him playing more, given his talent on the defensive end. Over his 14 starts, he has seven games with multiple steals. Those in need of help in steals should run to the waiver wire to try and add Walsh.

Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies (39% rostered)

After a promising rookie campaign, Wells got off to a slow start this season. Over the first 15 games, he averaged 9.5 points while shooting 37.1% from the field and 28.2% from 3. Since then, he has rebounded to shoot 52.9% from the field and 47.4% from behind the arc over his last 12 games. That improved efficiency enabled him to average 16.8 points and 2.3 3-pointers.

As a rookie, Wells shot 42.5% from the field and 35.2% from deep, so he was likely to rebound from his slow start at some point. The downside with him is that he provides very little in terms of rebounds and assists. However, fantasy managers who are hunting for points and triples should consider adding Wells.

Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz (35% rostered)

After a strong finish to last season, Collier began this season sidelined because of injury. That opened the door for Keyonte George, who has capitalized to become one of the best breakout stories in the league. With George playing so well, Collier has been relegated to coming off the bench. Still, Collier has averaged eight points, 5.9 assists, and shot 50% from the field in 22 minutes per game.

Last season, we saw the Jazz rest many of their key players during the second half of the season to try and improve their draft lottery odds. They may already be starting to do that this season. Two games ago, they sat Jusuf Nurkic for rest. Thursday, Lauri Markkanen sat with "groin injury management." Svi Mykhailiuk, who has started most of the season, played a combined 17 minutes over those two games. The result was Collier logging at least 28 minutes in both matchups. He had 10 points, 8 assists, and two steals versus the Mavericks, then recorded 18 points and 13 assists versus the Lakers. If he can consistently play over 25 minutes a game, he can be a tremendous source for assists.

Maxime Raynaud, Sacramento Kings (34% rostered)

It was reported Wednesday that Domantas Sabonis (knee) is scheduled to be re-evaluated soon. Originally determined to be out for three to four weeks, it has been just over a month since we last saw Sabonis on the floor. While the recent news is encouraging, even when he does return, he could be on a minutes restriction for at least a couple of games. There are also rumors that Sabonis could be on the trade block as the Kings continue to rack up losses.

Raynaud has played well in Sabonis' absence, averaging 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last eight games. He also shot 56% from the field during that stretch. Until Sabonis returns, Raynaud has value in most formats. It's also worth noting that Drew Eubanks (thumb) will be out for at least three weeks, so even when Sabonis is back, the Kings will remain thin at center.

Marcus Smart, Los Angeles Lakers (17% rostered)

The Lakers are dealing with injuries at guard right now. The biggest news is that Austin Reaves (calf) is dealing with a Grade 1 left calf strain. Given how many calf issues have resulted in Achilles injuries across the league, teams are now taking a cautious approach with players returning from them. To complicate matters for Los Angeles, they announced Thursday that Gabe Vincent (back) will be sidelined for at least one week.

Since returning from an injury of his own, Smart has logged at least 28 minutes in three straight games. In the last two games, he joined the starting lineup. As a starter this season, he has averaged 11.4 points, 3.9 assists, 1.5 3-pointers, and 2.1 steals. That's enough to make him worth rostering in deeper formats.