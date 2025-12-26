The NBA's marquee Christmas Day slate was a doozy. From the Knicks' big comeback to an overtime battle between the Timberwolves and Nuggets, the day was filled with excitement. As we turn our attention towards the final few days of 2025, there are still some players on the waiver wire who can help fantasy managers. Here are five players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues.

Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets (47% rostered)

Depth has become a problem for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) have been dealing with long-term absences. Now, Cameron Johnson (knee) is expected to miss at least four weeks. While Johnson's overall production has been a disappointment, he has averaged 31 minutes a game. His injury leaves Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as the Nuggets' only healthy starters from the beginning of the season.

Watson started each of his last 17 games with the Nuggets being so short-handed. While his numbers don't jump off the page, he averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals, one block, and 1.6 3-pointers during that span. He also shot 53.5% from the field. Watson can do enough across the board to be worth rostering in most leagues.

Brook Lopez, Los Angeles Clippers (18% rostered)

The injury to Ivica Zubac (ankle) has complicated what has already been a disappointing season for the Clippers. He will be out at least three weeks, leaving increased opportunities for both Lopez and John Collins. In their first full game without Zubac, Collins played 29 minutes against the Rockets and produced 13 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals, two blocks, and three 3-pointers.

Lopez also started versus the Rockets, posting five points, six rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one 3-pointer over 27 minutes. Even with him playing just 15 minutes per game this season, Lopez has averaged one block and 1.3 3-pointers. While he's not likely to play over 30 minutes on a nightly basis, he could certainly play 22-25 minutes a game moving forward. That's enough to consider adding him if you need blocks and 3-pointers.

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Toronto Raptors (18% rostered)

It has been an injury-filled season for Jakob Poeltl, who has already missed 10 games. He is currently sidelined by a back issue and has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards. When he has been on the floor, he has only averaged 25 minutes. That's his lowest mark since the 2019-20 season.

Mamukelashvili has started each of the last three games that Poeltl has missed. Across five total starts this season, he has averaged 16.2 points, six rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.4 3-pointers. Last season, he shot 37.3% from behind the arc, and he has followed that up by shooting 41.2% from deep this season. Back injuries can be tricky, so picking up Mamukelashvili now could prove to be a wise move if Poeltl ends up being out long-term.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Denver Nuggets (17% rostered)

Hardaway was a bright spot for the Nuggets in their Christmas win over the Timberwolves, scoring 19 points over 41 minutes. He shot 3-for-11 from behind the arc, marking his sixth straight game with multiple made 3-pointers. Over his last three games, he has drained 16 total triples. In his first season with the Nuggets, the veteran has shot 41.9% on his 3-point attempts.

It's not a huge surprise that Hardaway is having the most efficient season of his career from behind the arc. With opposing defenses giving so much attention to Jokic and Murray, Hardaway receives a lot of quality looks. Don't look for Hardaway to provide much in terms of rebounds, assists, or defense stats, but fantasy managers specifically hunting for points and 3-pointers should consider adding him.

Tyler Kolek, New York Knicks (12% rostered)

Kolek had a breakout performance when the Knicks defeated the Spurs in the NBA Cup championship game. While that didn't count for fantasy, he has carried over his success since then. Over the last five games, he has posted at least 16 points and eight assists in a game three times. Over the entire five-game span, he averaged 12 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.6 3-pointers.

Kolek is receiving additional opportunities to contribute because Miles McBride (ankle) is out. McBride has been labeled as week-to-week, and there haven't been any positive updates regarding his status. For as long as McBride remains sidelined, Kolek can provide value in deeper formats. Just be aware that it likely won't be smooth sailing for him. In one game during his recent hot streak, he had just two points and two assists over 15 minutes against the 76ers. Like many bench players, his role could fluctuate a bit on a nightly basis.