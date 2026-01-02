The injury to Nikola Jokic (knee) has sent shockwaves through the fantasy basketball world. He is also just one of several big names to go down with an injury lately. As we look to pick up the pieces, here are five players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues.

Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz (49% rostered)

Last week, Collier was rostered in more than half of leagues, so he wasn't eligible for this column. He has been dropped by some fantasy managers recently, which is a bit perplexing. His role hasn't changed as he continues to be one of the primary players off the bench for the Jazz. Over his last 10 games, he has averaged 10 points and 8.7 assists, while shooting 49.3% from the field.

It's not always easy to be able to grab a player off the waiver wire who can have the type of impact in assists that Collier is capable of. In just 23 minutes per game this season, he has averaged 6.6 dimes. That comes on the heels of him averaging 6.3 assists over 26 minutes a night last season. The Jazz have already started to sit players out for rest, so Collier could play even more as we enter the new year. If he's still available in your league, now is the time to add him.

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards (48% rostered)

Coulibaly has seen his season limited by injuries. He has appeared in just 18 games and has averaged 27 minutes across them, which is down from 33 minutes per game last season. While his numbers weren't off the charts last season, he provided value with averages of 12.3 points, five rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 3-pointers.

Since his most recent return from injury, Coulibaly has averaged 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.4 3-pointers over five games. That's despite him shooting just 41.4% from the field during that span. The Wizards are once again one of the worst teams in the league, so they could be looking to move veterans CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton at the trade deadline. If they don't, those two could receive additional rest days down the stretch. Look for Coulibaly to play more during the second half of the season.

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls (44% rostered)

Another big injury recently was Josh Giddey (hamstring) going down for the Bulls. He won't even be re-evaluated for two weeks, so he could be sidelined even longer. As if that injury wasn't bad enough, Coby White (calf) has also been ruled out for at least one week. It's the same calf that White missed time for earlier in the season, so expect the Bulls to take a cautious approach with his return.

With Giddey and White out Tuesday against the Pelicans, Dosunmu produced 12 points, four rebounds, six assists, and two 3-pointers over 25 minutes off the bench. That wasn't an increase over his season average of 26 minutes a game, but the assists were nearly double his season average. He should have the ball in his hands more with the Bulls missing their top two guards, making him a viable addition in most leagues.

Brook Lopez, Los Angeles Clippers (33% rostered)

Lopez has started five straight games with Ivica Zubac (ankle) out. He has logged 28 minutes a game during that span, which is a significant increase over his season average of 17 minutes per game. The Clippers are 5-0 with him as a starter, and all five of their victories came by at least 13 points. That should leave Lopez in the starting five for the foreseeable future.

Even in his new role, Lopez has averaged a modest 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. The main reason to consider adding him is because of the combination of 3-pointers and blocks that he can provide. Over the last five starts, he has averaged 2.8 triples and 1.4 rejections. Zubac will likely miss at least another week, making Lopez a great addition for fantasy managers who need help in those two categories.

Jalen Smith, Chicago Bulls (14% rostered)

In addition to Giddey and White being out, the Bulls announced that Zach Collins (toe) will miss at least 10 days. Prior to his injury, he averaged 11.3 points and six rebounds over his last six games. During that span, he averaged 19 minutes a night. The Bulls were playing more two-big lineups, and Collins performing well was a big reason why.

With three key players out against the Pelicans, Smith moved into the starting lineup. He played 26 minutes, recording 14 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks, and one 3-pointer. Over the seven games that Smith has logged at least 20 minutes this season, he has averaged 11.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and two 3-pointers. He has a clear path to that kind of role for at least the next week, making him worth adding in most formats.