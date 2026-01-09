Next week provides a scheduling quirk that could have significant fantasy implications. While the majority of teams play three or four games, there are four teams that will play just twice each. There is also one team that will play five games. Let's keep the schedule in mind as we target some players to add off the waiver wire who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues.

Egor Demin, Brooklyn Nets (44% rostered)

Demin has averaged just 25 minutes per game during his rookie season, but he has played more lately. Across his last nine games, he has averaged 29 minutes. With more playing time in hand, Demin provided 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, one steal, and 3.6 3-pointers during that span. He also improved his efficiency compared to his season numbers, shooting 43.8% from the field and 43.8% from behind the arc.

The Nets are one of the worst teams in the league, so they have nothing left to play for other than improving their lottery odds. That means that not only does Demin have fantasy appeal for their upcoming four-game week, but he's also someone to consider rostering for the long haul. Around 30 minutes a game could be coming his way on a regular basis.

Moussa Diabate, Charlotte Hornets (40% rostered)

Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow) has missed 10 straight games for the Hornets. The team hasn't given any positive updates regarding his recovery, so consider him out indefinitely for the time being. Diabate played in eight of the games that Kalkbrenner was sidelined, averaging 8.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

The key to Diabate's increase in production is that he has logged 32 minutes per game since Kalkbrenner got hurt, compared to his season average of 24 minutes. Diabate has always been a good rebounder, which was evident when he grabbed 6.2 rebounds over just 18 minutes per game last season. The Hornets play four games next week, so Diabate could provide fantasy managers with a significant boost in rebounds.

Jake LaRavia, Los Angeles Lakers (36% rostered)

Rui Hachimura (calf) has missed five straight games for the Lakers. LaRavia started each game that he missed, averaging 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, two steals, and 2.4 3-pointers. He logged a whopping 37 minutes per game during that span, which is a huge increase over his season average of 27 minutes a night.

It's important to note that Hachimura practiced with the Lakers' G League team Wednesday, so his return might be imminent. However, that doesn't mean that LaRavia still isn't worth rostering. The Lakers are the lone team that will play five games next week. Those five games include two back-to-back sets. It would be a surprise if LeBron James played in more than four of those games, and he might not play more than three. Even if Hachimura is back by then, he could sit out a game or two for rest. LaRavia should still play enough to be able to provide value.

Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors (18% rostered)

Murray-Boyles has averaged 28 minutes across his last six games, which is a significant increase from his season average of 20 minutes. He has taken advantage of his added opportunities, averaging eight points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks. Not only did Murray-Boyles play well, but the Raptors went 5-1 during that span. That certainly helps Murray-Boyles' case to remain in this increased role moving forward.

Jakob Poeltl (back) being out has been beneficial to Murray-Boyles. Poeltl returned to practice Thursday, so he might be close to taking the floor again with the Raptors. His return wouldn't be a benefit for Murray-Boyles, but the Raptors do play four games next week. That's enough for Murray-Boyles to be worth rostering in deeper formats.

Marcus Smart, Los Angeles Lakers (15% rostered)

Smart hasn't exactly been shining with his averages of 9.5 points, three rebounds, and 3.1 assists this season. However, he has chipped in 1.4 steals and 1.5 3-pointers per game. The Lakers need him on the floor for defense, which has resulted in him playing 28 minutes per game. Gabe Vincent made his return from a back injury Wednesday, but he likely won't have a significant negative impact on Smart's role.

Since Smart doesn't score a ton or provide a lot in terms of rebounds and assists, he's strictly someone to consider for steals and 3-pointers when the schedule works in his favor. That's exactly the case next week with the Lakers playing five times. Among those games are favorable matchups against the Kings and Hornets. If there was ever a week to feel good about streaming Smart, this is it.