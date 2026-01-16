There are 13 teams scheduled to play three or fewer games next week. That leaves an advantage in fantasy for those who roster players on the teams that will play at least four times each. Let's keep that in mind as we hit the waiver wire and highlight five players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues.

Royce O'Neale, Phoenix Suns (47% rostered)

After logging 25 minutes per game in both of the previous two seasons, O'Neale has played 30 minutes a game this season. That has helped him average 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, three assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.9 3-pointers. Of his 8.5 shot attempts per game, seven of them have come from behind the arc. That's significant because he is shooting 41.8% from deep.

O'Neale can help fantasy managers in multiple categories, but he doesn't really excel in any one area, outside of 3-pointers. With that in mind, he's best deployed as a streaming option when the Suns have a favorable schedule. That's the case for the upcoming week, with the Suns set to play four times. One of their matchups will be against a Nets team that has the 10th-worst defensive rating. Another will come against the Heat, who play at the fastest pace in the league.

Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs (41% rostered)

Johnson has proved to be a reliable veteran off the bench for the Spurs. With teams focusing their efforts on trying to slow down Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle, Johnson has received plenty of quality looks on his way to shooting 56.3% from the field and 41.3% from behind the arc. With his improved efficiency, he has averaged 13.4 points and 1.3 3-pointers to go along with 6.3 rebounds a night.

The downside that comes with rostering Johnson is that he provides very little in terms of assists and defensive stats. Still, those who need points, 3-pointers, and rebounds could do worse on the waiver wire. The Spurs will play three games next week, including two against the Jazz and one versus the Pelicans. Those two teams rank inside the bottom five in the league in defensive rating.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Denver Nuggets (30% rostered)

In a season that has been filled with injuries for the Nuggets, Hardaway has missed just one game. Entering this campaign, he had appeared in at least 71 games in each of the last three seasons. He has hit the ground running with his new team, averaging 13.8 points and 2.9 3-pointers over 28 minutes per game. Known for his 3-point prowess, Hardaway is shooting a career-high 41.4% from deep.

Hardaway is on pace to average at least 2.2 3-pointers for the ninth straight season. Of his 10 shot attempts per game, seven of them have been 3-point tries. The Nuggets will play four times next week, making Hardaway a top waiver wire target for those who need 3-pointers. However, don't expect much else from him, considering he has provided only 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.5 steals per game.

Brandon Williams, Dallas Mavericks (24% rostered)

Anthony Davis (finger) is hurt again. While it appears he has avoided surgery, the Mavericks announced that he will be out for at least six weeks. Davis has been involved in trade rumors, so given his return timeline, he may have already played his final game with the Mavericks. Cooper Flagg (ankle) missed Thursday's game against the Jazz, robbing the team of their top two scoring options.

With Flagg being forced out of Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Williams stepped up to provide 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench. He followed that up with 18 points and three assists Thursday. He has caught fire from the field lately, shooting 57.5% over his last eight games. Even if Flagg isn't out long-term, the absence of Davis makes Williams worth rostering with the Mavericks playing four games next week.

De'Anthony Melton, Golden State Warriors (12% rostered)

News broke Thursday that Jonathan Kuminga has requested a trade from the Warriors. He hasn't played in 14 straight games as he has fallen completely out of their rotation. Steve Kerr tends to change his rotations often, but Kuminga still hasn't been able to find his way onto the floor. One recent change that Kerr has made has been playing Melton more. Over their last seven games, the veteran has averaged 23 minutes.

With Melton playing more, he averaged 13.9 points, three rebounds, one steal, and 2.4 3-pointers over that seven-game span. He shot 50% from the field and 42.5% from behind the arc, both of which likely aren't sustainable. For his career, he shoots 41.1% from the field and 36.6% from 3. Still, those in deeper formats might want to take a chance on riding his hot streak with the Warriors set to play four games next week.