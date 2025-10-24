It's important to attack the waiver wire early in the season. Picking up the correct players within the first week or two can provide you with excellent returns for the duration of the season. With that in mind, here are six players who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues to consider adding.

Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies (49% available)

Cheating a little bit on this one because Wells is rostered in just over half of leagues. However, it's worth checking to see if he is still on the waiver wire in yours. He started the Grizzlies' season opener against the Pelicans, scoring 14 points over 28 minutes. He took all eight of his shots from behind the arc, making four of them. In addition to his scoring contributions, Wells chipped in three rebounds, four assists, and one steal.

Last season, Wells averaged 1.7 3-pointers over just 26 minutes per game. With Desmond Bane being traded to the Magic during the offseason, the Grizzlies need more 3-point shooting. Wells has the potential to play a lot this season and could really help fantasy managers in need of a boost in points and three-pointers.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Charlotte Hornets (60% available)

Mark Williams had a checkered injury history, but he was still an important part of the Hornets last season. The team then traded him to the Suns, creating a huge void at center. They did not bring in a significant veteran to replace him, instead turning to second-round rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner to start their season opener against the Nets. He certainly made a good impression with his new squad, posting 10 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks across 27 minutes.

It's not always going to be as easy as a matchup against the lowly Nets. However, it was encouraging to see Kalkbrenner start and play so many minutes in his first game. Moussa Diabete logged 21 minutes off the bench, while Mason Plumlee didn't take the floor at all. Kalkbrenner blocked shots in bunches in college, so if he starts for the duration of the season, he could provide significant fantasy value. For those who need a center, he should be the top waiver wire target.

Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics (65% available)

The Celtics moved on from Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford during the offseason. As they tried to get their payroll in order, they didn't make any significant additions up front. Queta drew the start in their first game, logging 25 minutes against the 76ers before fouling out. He shot 7-for-8 from the field, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds.

No big off the Celtics' bench logged more than 16 minutes against the 76ers. Even starting power forward Sam Hauser played just 22 minutes. The Celtics are desperately lacking size, so given how well he performed in the first game, Queta may have a leg up on Chris Boucher, Xavier Tillman Sr., and Luka Garza for minutes moving forward.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat (76% available)

Jaquez showed promise during his rookie season, averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and one steal over 28 minutes per game. He also shot 48.9% from the field and 81.1% from the free-throw line. Still, the Heat only played him 21 minutes per game last season, which mostly made him irrelevant in most fantasy leagues.

Jaquez didn't start in the Heat's first game of the season against the Magic, but he logged 30 minutes off the bench. That helped him produce 13 points, six rebounds, and two steals. He showed efficient shooting again, making six of his seven attempts from the field. The Heat's depth is being tested with Tyler Herro (ankle) likely out through at least November, so don't be surprised if Jaquez continues to play a lot off the bench.

Tre Jones, Chicago Bulls (83% available)

Just before the start of the regular season, the Bulls announced that Coby White is out with a calf injury. The initial report said that he wouldn't even be re-evaluated for two weeks, so it's possible that he could be out even longer than that. With him out, Jones started their season opener against the Pistons. He logged 32 minutes, finishing with 12 points, eight assists, three steals, and one three-pointer.

Jones has shown he can be productive when given added playing time. During a nine-game stretch as a starter in March of last season, he averaged 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.9 3-pointers. He'll likely be relegated to a limited role once White returns, but until then, he's worth rostering in many fantasy formats.

Ron Holland, Detroit Pistons (87% available)

Holland only averaged 16 minutes per game during his rookie season, which limited him to averages of 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.6 steals. The Pistons' roster looks different heading into this season, with Malik Beasley no longer in the picture and Jaden Ivey (knee) out for at least a month. Even Tim Hardaway Jr. departed the team to join the Nuggets.

Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert were brought in to help offset the offseason losses for the Pistons, but Holland also looks to be primed for more minutes. In what was a great matchup against an up-tempo Bulls team in the Pistons' season opener, Holland played 27 minutes. He came through with 19 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block, and one three-pointer. The Pistons need scoring within their second unit, so Holland could be in line for a large role this season.