Despite being just a couple of weeks into the NBA season, many fantasy managers have already been hit hard by injuries. Luckily, there are still some potentially valuable players floating around on the waiver wire. Here are five players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues.

Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers (47% rostered)

The Pacers' season might have already hit rock bottom. They have been decimated by injuries, playing without the likes of Bennedict Mathurin (toe), Andrew Nembhard (shoulder), Obi Toppin (ankle), and T.J. McConnell (hamstring). That's in addition to them already knowing they would be without Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) for the entire campaign. They are just 1-7 out of the gate and suffered a loss to the previously winless Nets on Wednesday.

A silver lining is that all of their injuries have resulted in the Pacers being able to get an extended look at Walker playing big minutes. He has logged 31 minutes per game, which is up from 16 minutes a night last season. In his new role, he has averaged 11.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.8 3-pointers. The one downside is that he has shot just 33.3% from the field. Still, his ability to contribute in multiple areas makes him worth rostering in most leagues.

Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans (40% rostered)

After looking good out of the gate, Zion Williamson (hamstring) is already hurt again. He could be out all of next week. Given his lengthy injury history, it would not be a surprise if the Pelicans took a cautious approach with their star forward. Over the last three seasons, he has played a total of just 129 games.

Despite continuing to come off the bench, Queen has averaged 11.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 steals over the last two games without Williamson. He logged 18 minutes against the Hornets, then followed that up with 26 minutes versus the Mavericks. The Pelicans will play four games next week, so with the potential that Williamson misses all of them, Queen could provide value.

Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers (26% rostered)

When the Pacers lost Myles Turner to the Bucks in free agency, they did not bring in a significant replacement at center. Instead, they hoped to cobble together the position by using a combination of Jackson, Jay Huff, and Tony Bradley. Jackson has the highest upside of the trio, but he is coming off a torn Achilles from last season. The Pacers eased him back into action early on, leaving him to average 12 minutes over their first four games.

The last four games have seen Jackson take on an expanded role. He averaged 24 minutes during that span, which helped him put up averages of 12 points and nine rebounds, while shooting 60% from the field. Jackson has never shot worse than 56.3% from the field for a season in his career. He has also averaged at least 4.1 rebounds despite never logging more than 17 minutes per game for a season. With the expectation that Jackson can regularly play between 20 and 25 minutes, he can help fantasy managers who are desperate for a center.

Terance Mann, Brooklyn Nets (18% rostered)

It's no secret that the Nets are in the early stages of what could be a lengthy rebuild. In terms of established players on their roster, it's basically just Cam Thomas, Michael Porter Jr., and Nic Claxton. Claxton isn't much of a scorer, so Thomas and Porter have been tasked with leading the Nets' offensive attack. Then, Thomas went down with a hamstring injury in Wednesday's game against the Pacers. He has already been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Pistons, and his status is uncertain beyond that.

Mann can't score in ways that Thomas can, but he is at least a reliable veteran option on the team. He has logged 28 minutes per game, putting up 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 3-pointers. He has also been helpful with his percentages, shooting 52.9% from the field and 80% from the charity stripe. With more minutes and shot attempts possibly coming his way, Mann might be one of the few appealing fantasy options on the Nets.

A.J. Green, Milwaukee Bucks (10% rostered)

The Bucks don't have a lot of star power around Giannis Antetokounmpo. Instead, they have decided to surround him with 3-point shooters. That includes Green, who shot at least 40.8% from behind the arc in each of his first three seasons in the league. Despite playing just 23 minutes per game last season, Green averaged 2.1 3-pointers.

Green has started every game this season, averaging 27 minutes along the way. With his boost in playing time, he has put up 12.3 points and 3.4 3-pointers per game. In all eight of his games, he has drained at least three triples. While he might not be able to continue to shoot 52.9% from behind the arc like he has so far, the increase in playing time is what to focus on. Don't expect him to provide much in terms of rebounds, assists, or defensive stats. But for fantasy managers who play in deep formats and need 3-pointers, there might not be a better option out there on the waiver wire than Green.