Despite being more than a month into the NBA season, there are still some potentially valuable players to grab off the waiver wire in fantasy basketball. That's good news, considering some of the significant injuries that we have seen across the league. Let's highlight five players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues.

Meleek Thomas, Cleveland Cavaliers (31% rostered)

There weren't a lot of expectations that came with Thomas after the Cavaliers selected him in the second round of the 2026 Draft. On a team that was built to contend for a championship, it seemed unlikely that he would fill a sizable role right away. However, he has performed so well that Cleveland has turned to him to be an important member of their second unit.

Thomas can shoot, making 47.5% of his attempts from the field and 44.2% of his shots from deep on his way to averaging 13.4 points per game. At Arkansas last year, he shot 41.6% from three. Although he doesn't provide much in the way of rebounds or assists, he has also chipped in 1.2 steals per game to go along with his scoring prowess. With Evan Mobley (toe) out for at least 7-to-10 days, there could be even more scoring opportunities for Thomas in the short term.

Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves (29% rostered)

When Anthony Edwards (knee) first went down, Shannon was an appealing waiver wire add. However, he then missed three games with an injury of his own. When he initially came back, he struggled while shooting just 4-for-15 from the field over his first two games. That type of inefficiency is not normal for him, considering he shot 45% from the field last season.

Shannon seems to have shaken off the rust, averaging 17.5 points over his last four games. During that stretch, he shot 58.3% from the field. He also chipped in 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. The Timberwolves need him to provide a scoring punch off the bench, so while he could still produce the occasional off shooting performance, his overall production makes him valuable enough to roster until Edwards comes back.

Kevin Huerter, Detroit Pistons (28% rostered)

Duncan Robinson has been one of the keys to the Pistons' success, putting up 17.4 points and 3.9 three-pointers per game. When the news broke that he would miss at least one week with a left quadriceps strain, it was a significant loss to a team that doesn't have a ton of three-point shooting depth. On the positive side for Detroit, Isaiah Joe returned from injury Wednesday against the Pelicans. He scored 11 points and hit three triples across 16 minutes off the bench.

Another player who should benefit from Robinson's absence is Huerter. The team has used him a lot lately, leaving him to average 34 minutes across their last six games. During that span, he provided 14.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers. Until Robinson returns, Huerter should be rostered in more leagues.

Kasparas Jakucionis, Milwaukee Bucks (22% rostered)

It has been an ugly start for the rebuilding Bucks, who are 1-15 out of the gate. The team has made some odd lineup decisions, including starting Jericho Sims in their last two games. Meanwhile, they continue to bring promising young players like Kel'el Ware and Nate Ament off the bench. Even Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is one of their leading scorers, recently moved to the second unit. Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner have started every game that they have played.

Jakucionis flashed promise early in the season, but getting consistent minutes has been a problem. However, he played at least 22 minutes in each of the last three games. He came through with a productive stretch, averaging 21.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.3 three-pointers. He also shot 60.0% from the field and 47.6% from three. Ryan Rollins missed two of those games with an illness, which helped Jakucionis. Still, with how well he played, he could eventually work himself into a large role, even when Rollins is healthy. Adding Jakucionis now could pay off in the long run.

Brice Sensabaugh, Utah Jazz (20% rostered)

In one of the more unexpected performances in the early part of the season, Sensabaugh scored 40 points in a win over the Clippers on Tuesday. He played 35 minutes off the bench, shooting 16-for-21 from the field and 8-for-11 from behind the arc. He also chipped in 11 rebounds, five assists and one block. Unfortunately, he followed it up with only eight points over 14 minutes versus the Lakers on Wednesday.

Sensabaugh can score when given the opportunity. He averages only 18 minutes per game this season, but he is still putting up 10.4 points per game. Last season, he averaged 14.9 points in 24 minutes a night. With Lauri Markkanen (hand) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) out, there will be nights in which he could play around 30 minutes. The problem is that there can also be nights like Wednesday when he doesn't see a ton of time on the floor. Still, those who need a scoring punch should consider adding him.