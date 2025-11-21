Injuries aren't letting up across the league. While some important players like Jalen Brunson and Bennedict Mathurin have returned recently, many fantasy managers are still trying to cobble together a healthy roster. If your squad needs some reinforcements off the waiver wire, here are five players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues.

Moussa Diabate, Charlotte Hornets (43% rostered)

After trading Mark Williams to the Suns during the offseason, the Hornets have turned their starting center job over to rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner. He certainly hasn't looked overmatched, averaging 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game, while shooting 81.1% from the field. As good as he has been, though, he has logged a modest 27 minutes per game.

One of the reasons why Kalkbrenner hasn't jumped into huge minutes is how well Diabate has played off the bench. He has logged 23 minutes per game, which has helped him average 10.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks. Not only has he shot 64.4% from the field, but he is shooting a career-high 70.2% from the charity stripe. Diabate is an excellent rebounder who provides a lot of energy off the bench, so with him playing more this season, he can provide relief for fantasy managers who need a big man.

Luke Kornet, San Antonio Spurs (27% rostered)

Victor Wembanyama (calf) is yet another big star who is currently sidelined. Those who selected him with the first or second pick in their draft had been reaping the rewards of his stat-stuffing production. There is no replacing him in fantasy, so it's a matter of just trying to tread water until he can make his return.

His direct replacement on the Spurs is Kornet, who should also warrant fantasy consideration. While he doesn't have eye-popping stats over three games as a starter, he showed his upside in a matchup with the Kings in which he had 13 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks across 28 minutes. As a starter, he has also logged an average of 25 minutes a night. Wembanyama is expected to be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks, so there is a runway for Kornet to make an impact between now and then.

Vince Williams Jr., Memphis Grizzlies (25% rostered)

Injuries continue to plague the Grizzlies at point guard. Ty Jerome (calf) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe) have yet to appear in a game this season. Now, Ja Morant (calf) will be out for at least two weeks. With him out, the Grizzlies have been a little creative by inserting Williams into their starting five. In the first game with Morant out, Williams posted 14 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists against the Spurs. He followed that up with four points, five rebounds, 15 assists, and two steals versus the Kings on Thursday.

Williams has made three starts for the Grizzlies this season, averaging 26 minutes across them. Given the lack of depth that the Grizzlies have at point guard, expect that trend to continue moving forward. The one downside with Williams is that he has shot 41.9% from the field for his career. However, if your squad can absorb his lack of efficiency, he can help with counting stats.

Harrison Barnes, San Antonio Spurs (23% rostered)

Wembanyama isn't the only key member of the Spurs who is injured right now. Stephon Castle (hip) and Dylan Harper (calf) are also out, leaving the team without three of their top scoring options. As good as Kornet can be on the glass, he's not likely to be one of their leading scorers anytime soon. That's where the veteran Barnes can step in.

Barnes has logged at least 30 minutes in each of the last three games with the Spurs being so shorthanded. During that span, he averaged 19.7 points, four rebounds, 2.7 assists, one steal, and three 3-pointers. After setting career highs by shooting 50.8% from the field and 43.3% from behind the arc last season, Barnes has shot 53.7% from the field and 46.3% on his 3-point attempts through 15 games. The veteran also hasn't missed a game since the 2021-22 season. Until the Spurs get healthy, Barnes is worth rostering in most formats.

Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets (18% rostered)

The Nuggets made it a priority to improve their depth during the offseason. By adding Cameron Johnson, Bruce Brown, Jonas Valanciunas, and Tim Hardaway Jr., they don't need to rely so much on their young, unproven players anymore. Those additions contributed to Watson averaging just 21 minutes over their first 11 games. He still made a defensive impact in his limited playing time, averaging 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Nuggets' depth was dealt a blow with the news that Christian Braun (ankle) is going to miss more than a month. Watson has moved into the starting lineup since Braun went down, playing at least 34 minutes in each of the last three games. Over those three games, he averaged 16.3 points, six rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks, and two 3-pointers. Even with more minutes, he likely won't be a consistent source for scoring. However, fantasy managers who need defensive stats should try to add him to their roster.