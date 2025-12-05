Injuries, injuries, and more injuries. That continues to be the common theme across the NBA. In their wake, fantasy managers are left to pick up the pieces. Let's try to help fortify your rosters to keep your squad in contention. Here are some players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues.

Royce O'Neale, Phoenix Suns (48% rostered)

Already without Jalen Green (hamstring), the Suns received more bad news on the injury front when Devin Booker suffered a groin injury. The team said he would be re-evaluated in one week, so it's possible that he could be out even longer than that. Booker has been the driving force behind the team's good start, averaging 25 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists.

O'Neale doesn't generate a ton of headlines, but he is a valuable veteran piece on a good team. Since the Suns have been so shorthanded, he is logging 30 minutes per game. He has made his additional opportunities count, averaging 11.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, three assists, 1.2 steals, and 3.1 3-pointers. When Booker is out, O'Neale could receive increased scoring opportunities. Even when Booker does return, O'Neale has proven to have fantasy value.

Ryan Nembhard, Dallas Mavericks (44% rostered)

The point guard position has been a sore spot for the Mavericks out of the gate. Kyrie Irving (knee) still has no timetable for a return, and the Mavericks are likely to take a cautious approach with the veteran. D'Angelo Russell and Brandon Williams have provided mixed results, which prompted the team to take a chance on Nembhard. While starting their last four games, Nembhard has averaged 17 points, 2.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and three 3-pointers.

A key to Nembhard's recent success is that he has shot 65.1% from the field and 66.7% from behind the arc as a starter. Neither of those numbers are sustainable. Still, he has played so well that he has likely locked himself into the starting lineup for at least the next couple of weeks. Those who need assists and 3-pointers off the waiver wire should target Nembhard. He's already a hot waiver wire option, so this might be the last week that he qualifies for this column.

Jay Huff, Indiana Pacers (41% rostered)

As the Pacers try to figure out the center position following the departure of Myles Turner, Huff is the most recent player to get a boost in playing time. Over their last eight games, Huff has averaged 24 minutes. That's up from his season average of 18 minutes a night. With the added playing time, Huff averaged 11.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, and 2.3 3-pointers over that eight-game stretch.

In just 12 minutes per game with the Grizzlies last season, Huff averaged 0.9 blocks and 1.3 3-pointers. He's not afraid to shoot, and the Pacers like his ability to help stretch the floor. Isaiah Jackson has not played particularly well, so Huff could get an extended look in his new role. While he still probably won't rack up many rebounds, it's his combination of 3s and blocks that makes him a viable fantasy option.

A.J. Green, Milwaukee Bucks (29% rostered)

Just when the Bucks got Kevin Porter Jr. back from injury, they lost Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf). Giannis is expected to miss two-to-four weeks with his injury, and there is speculation of trade rumors. Moving a player of his magnitude during a season is difficult, but suitors will certainly be lined up out the door if Giannis is indeed available.

Porter will soak up a lot of the shot attempts that Giannis had on his plate. Bobby Portis should also play more. Then there is Green, who could see more looks. He has already been a viable fantasy option lately, averaging 13.4 points and four 3-pointers over the last 11 games. He is shooting 49.7% from deep this season and has never finished a season shooting worse than 40.8% from 3. For fantasy managers who need 3-pointers, there may be no better option on the waiver wire than Green.

Danny Wolf, Brooklyn Nets (14% rostered)

Michael Porter Jr. has been a fantasy star since being dealt to the Nets, but much of their roster has provided inconsistent production. With a lot of young, unproven players in the fold, the team will likely try multiple players in different roles as the season moves along. A good example of that is Wolf, who only played a total of 21 minutes over the Nets' first 18 games of the season. However, he has averaged 26 minutes over their last four matchups.

Wolf has flashed fantasy upside with more playing time, averaging 14.3 points, six rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.8 3-pointers over the last four games. The rookie did benefit from some favorable matchups that included playing the Hornets, Bulls, and Jazz. However, he may have earned himself more minutes moving forward. Those who play in 14-team or deeper leagues should consider adding Wolf.