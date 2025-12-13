We continue to work our way through a limited schedule this week because of the NBA Cup. While all eyes might be on the semifinals on Saturday, fantasy managers are scouring the waiver wire for players who can help their teams. Here are five players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues.

Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz (50% rostered)

Filipowski is averaging a modest 23 minutes per game for the season. Still, he has been fantasy relevant with averages of 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and one 3-pointer. He has seen more playing time lately, logging at least 29 minutes across his last five games, two of which were starts. During that span, he provided 14 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 3-pointers a night.

The Jazz are well on their way to another season of missing out on the playoffs. As they continue to rack up losses, it would not be a surprise if veteran Jusuf Nurkic is traded or takes a back seat to Filipowski. There is also the potential for a Lauri Markkanen trade. Over 28 games after the All-Star break last season, Filipowski averaged 14.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 3-pointers. As his role looks to be expanding, adding him now could pay off in the long run.

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans (38% rostered)

Jones recently missed eight straight games with a calf strain. He started and played 26 minutes in his return Monday, then logged 14 minutes in a start against the Trail Blazers on Thursday before being ejected. Even with the emergence of Derik Queen and Saddiq Bey, Jones should play around 30 minutes on a nightly basis, especially with Zion Williamson (adductor) currently out.

Even with ample playing time, Jones isn't likely to provide a ton of scoring. The reason to roster him in fantasy is because of his ability to rack up steals. He has averaged 1.5 steals per game this season and has never finished a season averaging fewer than 1.4 steals. For those hunting for help in the category, there may be no better player to add off the waiver wire than Jones.

Maxime Raynaud, Sacramento Kings (37% rostered)

The Kings continue to play without Domantas Sabonis, who is working his way through a partially torn meniscus. They initially turned to Drew Eubanks to replace Sabonis in the starting lineup, but that experiment didn't last long. A much more productive option has been Raynaud, who has played at least 22 minutes in each of the last six games.

With Raynaud receiving additional opportunities, he has averaged 15.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.8 blocks over that six-game span. The rookie is not only shooting 52.7% from the field this season, but he has also made 75.9% of his attempts from the charity stripe. The Kings tend to make some weird lineup decisions, but with how well he is playing and their lack of options with Sabonis out, it would be a surprise if Raynaud doesn't remain in his new role.

Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks (31% rostered)

Gafford is currently battling an ankle injury. After injuries limited him to 57 games last season, Gafford has appeared in just 15 games this season. When he has played, he has been underwhelming with averages of 8.9 points and 6.4 rebounds, although he has averaged 1.4 blocks and shot 61% from the field.

None of the above seems to be making a case for adding Gafford. However, the Mavericks delivered the news Wednesday that Dereck Lively II (foot) is set to undergo season-ending surgery. Anthony Davis has expressed multiple times that he prefers not to play center, so the Lively injury could provide a boost for Gafford for the remainder of the season. Once Gafford gets through his current ankle issue, he has a path to play around 20-25 minutes a game.

Marcus Smart, Los Angeles Lakers (9% rostered)

Smart recently missed six games with a back injury. He returned in grand fashion Wednesday, scoring 26 points over 28 minutes off the bench against the Spurs. Smart took a whopping 14 three-point attempts, making eight of them. While bouncing in and out of the starting lineup, the veteran has averaged 27 minutes in his first season with the Lakers.

Smart's overall averages of 10.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists through 15 games are nothing to write home about. However, that doesn't mean he's not a viable fantasy option in deeper formats. He is also averaging 1.6 three-pointers and 1.7 steals. Prior to last season's disastrous stints with the Grizzlies and Wizards, Smart had averaged at least 1.6 3-pointers and 1.5 steals in five straight seasons. The Lakers don't have a ton of quality depth, so there should be enough minutes available for Smart to help fantasy managers in both departments again.