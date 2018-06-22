Wendell Carter: Goes to Bulls with No. 7 pick
Carter was selected by the Bulls with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Carter -- 6-foot-10 and 251 pounds with a nearly a 7-foot-5 wingspan -- provides some size at center for Chicago next to Lauri Markkanen. While he doesn't have elite athleticism, his versatility gives him plenty of upside. Carter can finish in the pick-and-roll, catch-and-shoot threes, work in the post and make good passes. He was also an impressive rebounder at Duke, posting 13.5 boards per 40 minutes. Carter's size should help him hold his own in the post defensively, while his quick feet could help him make switches on the perimeter.
