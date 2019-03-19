Gabriel (ankle) did not play in Sunday's win over the Swarm.

Stockton wound up sitting four different players due to various injuries, resulting in three players - Tyrell Corbin, Matt Jones and Taren Sullivan - all receiving 40-plus minutes. Gabriel and fellow two-way player Troy Williams figure to available if desperately needed, but without more information regarding the respective injuries, it's unclear how much time either will miss.

