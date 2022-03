Iwundu logged 14 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 117-104 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Iwundu became one of the Charge's regular starters on March 11. He has averaged 10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists across five G League games following his starter nomination.