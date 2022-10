The Kings signed Iwundu to an Exhibit 10 contract Thursday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Iwundu was with the Trail Blazers earlier this preseason but did not make any preseason appearances before being waived. The 26-year=old forward averaged 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 27.3 minutes across three games for the Hawks last season. His signing was likely done to create a pathway for him to the Stockton Kings of the G League.